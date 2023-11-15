Cambodia inaugurates new Chinese-funded airport serving popular tourist destination of Angkor Wat

SIEM REAP, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has inaugurated its newest and biggest airport, a Chinese-financed project meant to serve as an upgraded gateway to the country’s major tourist attraction, the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex in the northwestern province of Siem Reap. The Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport, located about 25 miles east of Angkor Wat, can handle 7 million passengers a year. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said at the inauguration ceremony that the old airport was located too close to the Angkor temples and it was feared that vibrations from passing flights were damaging their foundations. The project is part of the Belt and Road Initiative, which involves Chinese companies building transportation, energy and other infrastructure overseas funded by Chinese bank loans.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and HENG SINITH Associated Press

