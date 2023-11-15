Colorado hearing into whether Trump can remain on the state’s primary ballot wraps up

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge is set to hear closing arguments on whether Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is barred from the ballot by a provision of the U.S. Constitution that forbids those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. District Judge Sarah B. Wallace will have 48 hours to rule after the end of arguments later Wednesday, though that deadline can be extended. At issue is whether the Civil War-era provision disqualifies Trump given his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Last week, the Minnesota Supreme Court dodged the question of whether the provision applies to Trump. On Tuesday, a Michigan judge dismissed a lawsuit seeking to bounce Trump from that state’s primary ballot

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.