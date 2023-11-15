Conservative Muslims in Indonesia protest Coldplay concert over the band’s LGBTQ+ support

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — More than 200 conservative Muslims marched in Indonesia’s capital, calling for the cancellation of Coldplay’s concert on Wednesday night over the British band’s support for the LGBTQ+ community. The demonstrators marched 1 kilometer (half a mile) from the concert venue in Jakarta. Coldplay is renowned for interlacing its values with its shows, such as the band’s push for environmental sustainability. Lead singer Chris Martin has been known to wear rainbow colors and wave gay pride flags during performances. Indonesia is secular and has a long history of religious tolerance, but a small extremist fringe has become more vocal in recent years. The protests follow concert cancellations earlier this year in Southeast Asia over LGBTQ+-related issues.

