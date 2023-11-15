Skip to Content
Energy Department tries to boost US battery industry with another $3.5 billion in funding

ISABELLA O’MALLEY
The Department of Energy is making a push to strengthen the U.S. battery supply chain — the minerals and parts that go into batteries. Up to $3.5 billion through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go to projects that can help advance lithium ion batteries and their alternatives for electric vehicles and also those used to store clean energy. The goal is to make it more affordable to mine, process, and package battery materials domestically and reduce outsourcing work than can be done in the U.S.

