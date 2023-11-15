Haitian gang leader added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list for kidnapping and killing Americans

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — The FBI has added a Haitian gang leader to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for the kidnapping and slaying of American missionaries in that country, but conceded capturing him will be a difficult task in the often lawless nation. In conjunction with the announcement, the U.S. State Department announced that it will pay up to $2 million for information leading to the capture of Vitel’Homme Innocent. He has been indicted for the armed kidnapping of 16 Christian missionaries in 2021 and the slaying of a missionary and kidnapping of her husband in 2022. Most of the first group escaped after 61 days in captivity. The husband was released after a ransom was paid.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.