Judge denies Rep. Greene’s restitution request for $65,000 home security fence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge rejected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s request to have an upstate New York man convicted of sending her threatening voicemails pay $65,000 for her Georgia home’s security fence. Joseph Morelli pleaded guilty in February to threatening the Republican congresswoman in several calls in 2022 to her Washington, D.C., office. He was sentenced to three months in prison in August. Lawyers for the government argued that Greene’s security expenses stemmed from the threats. But U.S. District Judge Brenda Kay Sannes denied the request in a ruling Tuesday, saying Greene did not suffer a property loss.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.