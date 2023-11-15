Judges free police officer suspected in killing of teen in suburban Paris that set off French riots
PARIS (AP) — A police officer in France being investigated in the killing last summer of a 17-year-old of North African origin that touched off riots has been freed from jail while the investigation continues. The prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, where 17-year-old Nahel Marzouk was fatally shot, says that investigative magistrates concluded that continued detention of the motorcycle officer “no longer fulfills the legal criteria” for which he was held. The officer, handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide, was jailed June 29, two days after Nahel was killed at a traffic stop.