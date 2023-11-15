Justin Torres and Ned Blackhawk are among the winners of National Book Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Torres’ “Blackouts” has won the National Book Award for fiction. The nonfiction prize was awarded on Wednesday night to Ned Blackhawk’s “The Rediscovery of America.” Young people’s literature was won by Dan Santat’s “A First Time for Everything.” Craig Santos Perez’s “from incorporated territory (åmot)” was cited for best poetry. Stênio Gardel’s “The Words That Remain,” translated from the Portuguese by Bruna Dantas Lobato, won for literature in translation. Honorary medals were presented to poet Rita Dove and to bookseller Paul Yamazaki. Winners in the five competitive categories each received $10,000.

