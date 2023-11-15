Maine pair ordered to pay $1.25 million for racially motivated attack on Black man

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge has ordered a pair of white men sentenced to prison for breaking a Black man’s jaw to pay $1.25 million in damages for the racially motivated, random attack. The state judge issued a default judgement against Maurice Diggins and Dusty Leo, of Biddeford. The victim, Daimon McCollum, was attacked at random in April 2018 by the men who taunted and shouted racial slurs from their vehicle before McCollum was struck in the jaw. McCollum’s attorney said he may never collect the bulk of the damages but that it sends a message that such conduct won’t be tolerated in Maine.

