Moms for Liberty removes two Kentucky chapter leaders who posed with far-right Proud Boys

NEW YORK (AP) — Moms for Liberty says it’s removed two Kentucky chapter chairs from leadership positions after they posed in photos with members of the far-right group the Proud Boys. The two women had appeared in Facebook photos with several men dressed in yellow and black Proud Boys clothing at a Nov. 4 rally in the Kentucky capital. The national Moms for Liberty group says in a post on X that it’s not affiliated with the Proud Boys and doesn’t condone involvement with the organization. One of the chapter leaders declined comment to comment, while the other didn’t respond to an email query.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.