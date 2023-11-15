Murder trial in killing of rising pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson nears end. What has happened so far?

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The murder trial of a Texas woman charged in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson is nearing an end after almost two weeks of testimony. Kaitlin Armstrong faces up to life in prison if convicted. Investigators say she gunned down Wilson in a jealous rage, fled the country and got plastic surgery to change her appearance before she was tracked down at a beachside hostel in Costa Rica. The 35-year-old Armstrong has pleaded not guilty.

