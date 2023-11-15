Pennsylvania House passes ‘shield law’ to protect providers, out-of-staters seeking abortions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has passed a measure seeking to protect those who come to Pennsylvania to get abortions. The legislation passed 117 to 86 on Wednesday. The bill is intended to prevent public officials in Pennsylvania from cooperating with authorities in other states who try to block their residents from coming to Pennsylvania to get an abortion. Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania up to 24 weeks. The bill now goes to the GOP-controlled Senate, where it faces a chilly reception.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.