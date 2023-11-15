Spain leader defends amnesty deal for Catalan in parliament ahead of vote to form new government

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will defend his controversial amnesty deal for Catalonia’s separatists in parliament by midday Wednesday as part of a debate a day before the Socialist leader seeks the endorsement of the chamber to form a new government. Sánchez has tied up the public support of smaller parties to reach the absolute majority of 176 deputies. But controversy arose after deals were signed with two Catalan separatist parties that would wipe the slate clean for hundreds of separatists, sparking protests. If Sánchez were to lose Thursday’s vote, he would have a second chance on Saturday to win more “yes” than “no” votes.

By JOSEPH WILSON and CIARÁN GILES Associated Press

