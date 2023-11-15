Suspected German anti-government extremist convicted of shooting at police

BERLIN (AP) — A suspected anti-government extremist has been convicted of attempted murder in Germany for firing at police who had come to search his home for an unauthorized weapon. The Stuttgart state court sentenced the 55-year-old German citizen to 14 1/2 years in prison. He was convicted of several counts of attempted murder, along with attacking and resisting officers and bodily harm. The court said the defendant had for years been writing letters to authorities that were typical of the Reich Citizens scene, which rejects the legitimacy of Germany’s postwar constitution, and had become increasingly radicalized ahead of the 2022 incident.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.