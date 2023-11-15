The UK government wants to send migrants to Rwanda. Here’s why judges say it’s unlawful

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court has ruled that the government’s flagship policy to send migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda is unlawful. The government is vowing to make some changes and press on with the controversial plan. Making the plan work has become a central pillar of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” — his slogan for deterring people from crossing the English Channel to reach Britain. He says he’s prepared to change U.K. law and even flout international human rights treaties in order to make the plan work. Legal experts say that could be a tall order.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.