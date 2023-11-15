Ukraine says it now has a foothold on the eastern bank of Dnieper River near Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top Ukraine official says its troops have established a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River near Kherson. Andriy Yermak, head of the president’s office, provided no details but confirmed the development that has been widely discussed in military forums for the past month. The development could be significant for Ukrainian troops in bridging one of Russia’s most significant strategic barriers. The river became a natural dividing line along the southern battlefront after Russian forces left the city of Kherson and the territory around it a year ago. The river prevented Ukrainian troops from advancing further into the region and toward Russian-annexed Crimea.

