Ethics panel says it found ‘substantial evidence’ of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics panel says it has found “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York and has referred its findings to the Justice Department. The committee said Thursday that Santos’ conduct warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House. Santos has maintained his innocence and refused to resign despite calls from many of his colleagues to do so. Updates with panel saying Santos knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission among other misdeeds.

