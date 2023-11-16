Long-haul carrier Emirates orders 15 Airbus A350 after engine dispute during Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The airline Emirates says it will purchase 15 additional Airbus A350-900s worth $6 billion after a spat between it and the European manufacturer went unusually public during this week’s Dubai Air Show. The Emirates’ order, far smaller than initially expected, came after the airline and its sister carrier FlyDubai purchased $63 billion worth of aircraft from Boeing Co. at the start of the weeklong show, which comes as international travel has rebounded following the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Emirates President Tim Clark signaled the carrier would hold off on a major purchase of Airbus A350 aircraft over concerns about their Rolls-Royce engines. Rolls-Royce vigorously disputed Clark’s comments about what he described as the additional maintenance required for them.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.