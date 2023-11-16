Refugees who fled to India after latest fighting in Myanmar have begun returning home, officials say

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Officials say more than half of the estimated 5,000 refugees who had fled the heavy fighting in Myanmar’s western Chin state and had entered northeastern India have begun returning home. Sunday and Monday saw heavy fighting between the rebels and the Myanmar military in the Chin state across the border from Zokhawthar, a village of around 600 households, in India’s Mizoram state. Armed ethnic groups jointly launched a coordinated offensive on Oct. 27 in northern Shan state in northeastern Myanmar. The alliance has claimed widespread victories and the military government has acknowledged losing control of three towns, including a major border crossing for trade with China.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.