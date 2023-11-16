The judge in Trump’s Georgia election case limits the disclosure of evidence after videos’ release

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others in Georgia has issued an order that prohibits the release of certain evidence. The ruling came after news outlets this week reported on the contents of and published clips from interviews that four defendants conducted with prosecutors as part of their plea deals. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee wrote in his order Thursday that allowing parties the “unfettered ability” to publicly share pretrial materials undermines the discovery process during which lawyers for both sides share evidence. A lawyer for a coalition of news organizations had argued during a hearing Wednesday against any protective order.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.