Turkish parliamentary committee to debate Sweden’s NATO membership bid

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish Parliament’s foreign affairs committee is set to debate Sweden’s bid to join NATO, drawing the country closer to membership in the Western military alliance. If green-lighted by the committee on Thursday, Sweden’s accession protocol will need to be ratified by the general assembly for the last stage of the legislative process. Turkey has stalled ratifying Sweden’s membership in NATO, accusing the country of being too lenient toward groups that Ankara regards as threats to its security. Turkey has also been angered by a series of anti-Turkish and anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden. Ankara lifted its objection to Sweden’s bid after Stockholm pledged deeper cooperation with Turkey on counterterrorism and to support Turkey’s ambition to revive its EU membership bid.

