Joe Burrow is out for the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his right wrist, ending a disappointing campaign for the Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback in the first year of a $275 million contract. Burrow and Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor say the injury will likely require surgery. The 26-year-old Burrow established himself as one of the league’s top quarterbacks while leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the AFC title game the following year. Those goals now appear unattainable for Cincinnati with Burrow’s backup, Jake Browning, taking over. The Bengals are 5-5 and last in the AFC North.

