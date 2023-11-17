Moms for Liberty reports over $2 million in revenue, with bulk of contributions from two donors

Moms for Liberty has reported $2.1 million in total revenue in 2022. That’s more than five times what the conservative “parental rights” nonprofit made in its inaugural year in 2021, according to a tax filing provided to The Associated Press on Friday. The dramatic increase was made possible primarily through contributions from two anonymous megadonors and shows the financial footprint of the polarizing group’s massive nationwide growth. Since its founding, Moms for Liberty has amassed both vigorous support and forceful backlash for its efforts to target references to race and LGBTQ+ identity in schools.

