US, partners condemn growing violence in Sudan’s Darfur region

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, Britain and Norway are condemning rising violence and human rights abuses that some claim amount to ethnic cleansing in Sudan’s western Darfur region. The three countries, known as “the Troika,” said in a statement Friday that the Sudanese military and Rapid Support Forces must end the fighting that has killed at least 800 people since earlier this month and forced another 8,000 to flee. They said they were particularly concerned by attacks on civilians by the RSF in west, central and south Darfur. The three countries said there could be no military solution to the conflict and urged the two sides to work together in Saudi-hosted peace talks.

