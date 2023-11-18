Albania’s former health minister accused by prosecutors of corruption in government project

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Prosecutors say Albania’s former health minister, who is being investigated for alleged corruption, must report to police and not leave the country. Prosecutors with the country’s Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime said Ilir Beqaj should report to prosecutors every Friday. They said he may not use his passport or identity card to leave the country. Beqaj, 55, has resigned his post as head of a government agency coordinating international assistance. He was the minister of health from 2013-2017 as part of the governing Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Beqaj is accused of corruption and abuse of power in a tender on a government project to sterilize medical items. He has denied the accusations.

