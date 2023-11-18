Skip to Content
California Democrats cancel some convention events amid large Gaza cease-fire demonstration

Published 10:01 AM

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democratic Party leaders have canceled a portion of their state convention following a large demonstration calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. California Democrats have been meeting all weekend to consider candidate endorsements ahead of the March primary. That includes the state’s competitive U.S. Senate race. No candidate received enough votes to earn the party’s formal endorsement. U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee finished first with just under 41.5% of the vote. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff was second with just over 40%. U.S. Rep. Katie  Porter was third with a little more than 16%. The convention was disrupted multiple times by demonstrators demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

