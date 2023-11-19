2 people killed, 3 injured when shots were fired during a gathering at an Oklahoma house, police say

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and three wounded when shots were fired during an argument at a gathering at an Oklahoma home. Tulsa police say officers were called to the home at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Police have not said how many people fired weapons or whether any suspects have been identified or arrested. Police say one of the victims died at the scene while four others were taken to hospitals with critical injuries. One of those taken to a hospital died after arriving. Police say four children were in the home at the time, but weren’t hurt.

