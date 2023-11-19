Reports say Russell Brand interviewed by British police over claims of sexual offenses

LONDON (AP) — Comedian Russell Brand has been interviewed by British police over three alleged sexual offenses. The Sunday Times and BBC say Brand, 48, was interviewed last week at a London police station. Without naming Brand, the Metropolitan Police force said that “a man in his 40s attended a police station in south London on Thursday November 16, 2023. He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offenses.” Police said their inquiries are continuing. British police do not name suspects who have not been arrested and charged. In September the Times and Sunday Times newspapers and broadcaster Channel 4 said four women had made allegations of sexual assault against Brand. He denies all the claims.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.