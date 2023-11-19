Seoul warns North Korea not to launch spy satellite and hints 2018 military deal could be suspended

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military has warned North Korea not to go ahead with its planned spy satellite launch. A senior officer suggested Monday that South Korea could suspend an inter-Korean agreement to reduce tensions and resume front-line aerial surveillance in response. North Korea’s first two attempts to put a spy satellite into space failed and its promised third attempt has been delayed. South Korean officials say the delay likely was because North Korea is receiving Russian technology assistance and a launch could happen in coming days. The U.N. Security Council bans any satellite launches by North Korea because it views them as a disguised test of its missile technology.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.