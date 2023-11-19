US calls Nicaragua’s decision to leave Organization of American States a ‘step away from democracy’
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department is calling Nicaragua’s formal withdrawal from the Organization of American States “another step away from Democracy.” The regional body, known by its initials OAS, has long criticized rights violations under Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Ortega’s government has rejected those criticisms and started the two-year process to leave the OAS in November 2021. The OAS has said it will continue closely monitoring Nicaragua’s democracy and human rights record even after the country’s exit from the group, which it has belonged to since 1950.