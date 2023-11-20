Three general election debates are scheduled for 2024. Neither party has committed to attending

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three debates for next year’s presidential general election are set to be held in college towns in Texas, Virginia and Utah between Sept. 16 and Oct. 9. Whether either party’s candidate will participate, however, remains to be seen. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that presidential candidates will first be scheduled to meet Sept. 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos. The vice presidential debate is scheduled nine days later at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania. Presidential debates planned for Virginia State University on Oct. 1 and the University of Utah on Oct. 9 round out the schedule ahead of Election Day Nov. 5. The Republican National Committee has considered boycotting commission-run debates.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

