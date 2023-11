Airbnb has named Ron Klain, former White House Chief of Staff for President Joe Biden, as its chief legal officer. Klain served as President Biden’s chief of staff for his first two years in office. He previously served as chief of staff to then-Vice President Biden. He held the same position under Vice President Al Gore at 34 years old, making him the youngest chief of staff to a vice president in American history.

