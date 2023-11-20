Australia’s leader criticizes China over its warship’s use of sonar that injured a naval diver

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister has criticized China for what he calls a “dangerous” encounter between Chinese and Australian warships but declined to say whether he raised the issue with President Xi Jinping. He said one diver was injured when a Chinese destroyer used sonar while near an Australian frigate in international waters last Tuesday. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke with Xi last week on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific leaders’ summit in San Francisco. Albanese says his discussions with Xi were private rather than a formal bilateral meeting. China’s Defense Ministry dismisses Australia’s allegations as “completely untrue.”

