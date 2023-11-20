Changing recruiting landscape more challenging than ever for even the most talented prep players

Divine Bourrage is one of the top high school prospects in the country, juggling the stressful challenges of the ever-changing demands of the usually precarious recruiting landscape as she chases her dream of playing women’s college basketball. The transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules that have engulfed college sports have further complicated the already confusing recruiting process for thousands of high school teenagers and their families. Bourrage, Zakiyah Johnson and Darianna Alexander are standouts in Ohio, Iowa and Kentucky who have received dozens of offers from schools. But most of her peers are hoping for just one school to knock on their door. And the transfer portal has reduced the odds of that happening.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.