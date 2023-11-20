Hannah Waddingham takes viewers ‘Home for Christmas’ with holiday special featuring ‘Ted Lasso’ pals
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham returned home to London to tape her first holiday special for Apple TV+. Debuting Wednesday, “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” was recorded live at the London Coliseum, a sentimental spot for the Emmy winner because her mother, Melodie Kelly, used to perform there as an opera singer. Waddingham was joined by special guests including Leslie Odom. Jr, Luke Evans and some of the “Ted Lasso” cast. The only difficult part was that it was filmed in late May and “uncommonly sweaty” in London, and Waddingham asked the guests to wear their “Christmas finery.”