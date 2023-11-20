Kimberly Palmer: Taking these financial steps could help post-divorce recovery

While getting divorced can be emotionally and financially overwhelming, financial experts say focusing on a post-divorce plan for your money can contribute to overall recovery. First, adjusting to your new cash flow, which can include new expenses and lower household income, might mean creating a new budget or delaying other goals like retirement. Next, rebuilding a safety net of savings can start with a small goal and grow from there. Building credit in your own name is also important, and turning to financial experts and coaches can help. Finally, talking about money early in future relationships can help ease transitions.

