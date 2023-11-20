Mississippi man killed by police SUV receives funeral months after first burial in paupers’ cemetery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who was struck and killed by a police SUV in March has now received a funeral and burial attended by family and friends. Dexter Wade was originally buried in a pauper’s grave without police or other officials notifying the 37-year-old Black man’s family of his death. He died after an off-duty Jackson Police Department officer struck him with a department SUV while Wade was walking across Interstate 55. The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at the funeral Monday. He said he wanted to bring words of comfort to Wade’s family and “words of discomfort” to Mississippi.

