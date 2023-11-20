Oscar Pistorius will have another chance at parole on Friday after nearly a decade in prison
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Oscar Pistorius will have a second chance at parole at a hearing on Friday after he was wrongly ruled ineligible for early release from prison in March. South Africa’s department of corrections said in a statement to The Associated Press that a parole board will consider the former Olympic runner’s case again this week. Pistorius turns 37 on Wednesday and has been in prison for murder for nearly a decade. He was told at his first parole hearing earlier this year that he would only be eligible for release in August 2024, but authorities have conceded that was an error.