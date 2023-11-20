Utah special election for Congress sees Republican former House staffer face Democratic legislator

A Republican former congressional staffer is facing off against a Democratic state senator in a Utah special election to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, who recently resigned. Republican Celeste Maloy and Democrat Kathleen Riebe are competing in Tuesday’s vote to become Utah’s first congresswoman in five years. Maloy is former chief counsel for Stewart and has his endorsement. Riebe as minority whip is the second-ranked Democrat in the Utah Senate. A six-term congressman and U.S. Air Force veteran, Stewart stepped down after 10 years in September to care for his ill wife. The winner will be only the fifth woman in history to represent Utah in Congress.

