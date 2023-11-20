Vivek Ramaswamy struggles to gain traction with Iowa Republicans as critics question his path ahead

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy has failed to rise in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race and is increasingly risking becoming an afterthought. At a recent Iowa campaign event, hardly anyone was in the room when Ramaswamy was supposed to start. Ramaswamy took the stage an hour late with about 60 people. Ex-President Donald Trump is the front-runner in the primary. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are increasingly targeting each other as they vie for second place. Ramaswamy still holds many events in Iowa, including four on Tuesday. But the 38-year-old Hindu faces persistent voter questions about his age, faith and positions on Israel.

By MARGERY A. BECK and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.