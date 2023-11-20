Skip to Content
Vivek Ramaswamy struggles to gain traction with Iowa Republicans as critics question his path ahead

By
Published 9:05 PM

By MARGERY A. BECK and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Associated Press

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy has failed to rise in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race and is increasingly risking becoming an afterthought. At a recent Iowa campaign event, hardly anyone was in the room when Ramaswamy was supposed to start. Ramaswamy took the stage an hour late with about 60 people. Ex-President Donald Trump is the front-runner in the primary. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and ex-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are increasingly targeting each other as they vie for second place. Ramaswamy still holds many events in Iowa, including four on Tuesday. But the 38-year-old Hindu faces persistent voter questions about his age, faith and positions on Israel.

Associated Press

