What you need to know about Emmett Shear, OpenAI’s new interim CEO

OpenAI is bringing in the former head of Twitch as interim CEO just days after the company pushed out its well-known leader Sam Altman, sparking upheaval in the AI world. Emmett Shear announced his new role Monday morning in a post on X while also acknowledging “the process and communications” around Altman’s firing on Friday was “handled very badly” and damaged trust in the artificial intelligence company.

