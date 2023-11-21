A Las Vegas high school grapples with how a feud over stolen items escalated into a fatal beating

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas high school is grappling with how a feud over stolen items escalated into a fatal beating. Several of Jonathan Lewis Jr.’s peers have been arrested. Some have been formally charged as adults with second-degree murder. Authorities and relatives say the 17-year-old was standing up for a friend when he was brutally beaten in an alleyway near Rancho High School. A memorial has since sprung up in the alley. The school has also made grief counselors and social workers available to students. Dozens gathered at a Tuesday night vigil to remember Lewis. Friends have described him as quiet and caring.

