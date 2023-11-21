Skip to Content
A strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia with no immediate reports of casualties or damages

Published 8:36 PM

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, deep undersea earthquake shook the eastern side of Indonesia on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages. The 6.0 magnitude quake hit an area 94 kilometers (58 miles) west of Tobelo in Indonesia’s North Maluku province at a depth of 116 kilometers (72 miles). Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no potential danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks.

