Atlantic City casino profits fall 7.5% in 3rd quarter of 2023
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators say Atlantic City’s casinos and two internet-only entities earned $281 million in the third quarter of this year. That’s down 7.5% from the same period a year ago. While the nine casinos collectively surpassed the level of profitability they enjoyed in the third quarter of 2019, before the COVID19 outbreak, that is largely due to the strong performance of Hard Rock and Ocean, and an accounting change by the Borgata. Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other expenses, and is a widely accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City casino industry.