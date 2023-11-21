Colorado Supreme Court will hear appeal of ruling that Trump can stay on ballot despite insurrection
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court has agreed to hear appeals from both a liberal group that sought to disqualify Donald Trump and the former president himself after a state judge ruled that Trump “engaged in insurrection” but can appear on the state’s ballot. The court says it will hold oral arguments on Dec. 6. The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington appealed the judge’s ruling that Trump could remain on the ballot late Monday. Trump appealed several issues, including the judge’s finding that he incited the Jan. 6 acts. All seven justices on that court were appointed by Democrats.