Capitol rioter who berated a judge and insulted a prosecutor is sentenced to 3 months in jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York massage therapist who joined the mob of Trump supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to three months in jail. Frank Rocco Giustino’s sentencing caps a case in which he skipped court hearings, profanely insulted a prosecutor and berated the judge. Giustino failed to appear in court for an earlier sentencing hearing before the U.S. District Court judge who handed down his punishment Tuesday. Giustino was arrested in Florida in October. The judge told Giustino he seemed to have no remorse for his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, or any respect for the court’s authority. Giustino pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense in February. Giustino says he just wants to go home.

