Federal judge says Pennsylvania mail-in ballots should still count if dated incorrectly

A federal judge says mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania should still count even if they’re not dated correctly, as long as they are received in time. The judge ruled Tuesday that county boards of election may no longer reject mail ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes. The decision has implications for the 2024 presidential election in a key battleground state where Democrats have been far more likely to vote by mail than Republicans. Thousands of improperly dated ballots were thrown out in the 2022 election.

