In tears, ex-Trump exec testifies he gave up company job because he was tired of legal woes

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s former corporate controller has teared up while testifying that he “gave up” on his longtime job because he was worn out by the company’s legal woes. Jeffrey McConney testified Tuesday for a fourth day in six weeks at the ex-president’s civil fraud trial. Asked why he no longer works at the Trump Organization, McConney became emotional and said he wanted to, in his words, “relax and stop being accused of misrepresenting assets” for a company where he loved working. McConney is among defendants in the trial. New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges that Trump and executives at his company fraudulently inflated his wealth on financial statements, which were used to secure loans and insurance. The defendants deny wrongdoing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.