Iowa official’s wife convicted of 52 counts of voter fraud in ballot-stuffing scheme

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been convicted of a scheme to stuff the ballot box in her husband’s unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The Sioux City Journal reports jurors deliberated six hours before finding Kim Taylor guilty on Tuesday of 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three counts of fraudulent registration and 23 counts of fraudulent voting. Prosecutors said Taylor is a native of Vietnam who approached numerous voters of Vietnamese heritage with limited English comprehension and filled out and signed election forms and ballots on behalf of them and their English-speaking children.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.