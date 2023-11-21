Skip to Content
AP National News

IRS delays reporting rules for users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps

By
Published 10:17 AM

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Users of Venmo, Cash App and other payment apps will get a bit of a tax reprieve this year. The IRS announced on Tuesday that it will delay implementing its $600 tax reporting requirement that was to take effect for the 2023 tax filing season. Instead, now payment apps and online marketplaces will send out tax forms  — called 1099-K documents — to taxpayers who receive over $20,000 through apps and have over 200 transactions. IRS officials say one reason for the delay is taxpayer confusion over what sorts of transaction are reportable.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content